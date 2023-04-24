Logo
Kazakh fintech Kaspi.kz says preparing for US listing
FILE PHOTO: A woman uses a machine patented by the Kazakh company Kaspi.kz in Almaty, Kazakhstan July 29, 2020.REUTERS/Mariya Gordeyeva

24 Apr 2023 04:21PM (Updated: 24 Apr 2023 04:21PM)
ALMATY : Kazakh fintech and banking business Kaspi.kz said on Monday it was preparing for a U.S. listing, as it reported its adjusted first-quarter profit jumped by 52 per cent year on year to 178 billion tenge ($389 million).

The board of Kaspi.kz, which is already listed in Kazakhstan and on the London Stock Exchange, has proposed a dividend of 750 tenge per global depository receipt (GDR).

"We see multiple potential benefits from a US listing, including an enlarged, more diverse shareholder base and increased trading liquidity," Kaspi.kz said in a statement.

"We have now started to prepare for such an event, albeit remain in the early stages, with any transaction naturally contingent upon market conditions."

($1 = 457.1900 tenge)

Source: Reuters

