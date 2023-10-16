Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Kazakh ministry appeals court ruling against $5 billion Kashagan lawsuit
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Kazakh ministry appeals court ruling against $5 billion Kashagan lawsuit

Kazakh ministry appeals court ruling against $5 billion Kashagan lawsuit

FILE PHOTO: Infrastructure on D Island, the main processing hub, is pictured at sunset at the Kashagan offshore oil field in the Caspian sea in western Kazakhstan August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer/File Photo

16 Oct 2023 04:51PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

ASTANA :Kazakhstan's ecology ministry has appealed after a court failed to uphold its $5 billion lawsuit against the operator of the giant Kashagan oilfield, Ecology and Natural Resources Minister Yerlan Nysanbayev said on Monday.

The ministry in March sued the field's operator - a group which includes Shell, Eni, TotalEnergies and Exxon Mobil, over what it said were excessive deposits of sulphur and other environmental issues.

The Astana government also filed international arbitration claims against the Kashagan partner firms as well as against companies developing the Karachaganak gas condensate field.

The government accused the companies of inflating costs and thus minimising payments to the state budget under their respective production-sharing agreements.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.