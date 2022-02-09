Logo
Kazakh state sells $1.3 billion worth of foreign currency in domestic market in Jan
09 Feb 2022 03:53PM (Updated: 09 Feb 2022 03:53PM)
ALMATY : Kazakhstan's central bank and state companies sold a total of $1.283 billion in foreign currency in the domestic market last month, the bank said on Wednesday.

The bank said it sold $696 million to facilitate a transfer from the National Fund to the state budget, while state-controlled companies sold $346.5 million.

The regulator also sold $239.8 million from its own reserves on Jan. 12-13 to support the local tenge currency when trading resumed after violent unrest in the oil-rich Central Asian nation.

(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; editing by Jacqueline Wong and Jason Neely)

Source: Reuters

