Kazakhstan cenbank says will intervene to ensure currency stability

ALMATY : Kazakhstan's central bank will intervene if needed on the foreign exchange market in order to ensure the stability of the local tenge currency once trading resumes on Jan. 12 following a week of violent unrest, the bank said on Tuesday.

The oil-rich Central Asian nation has been shaken by the worst bout of political violence in its post-Soviet history, which President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev says was aimed at overthrowing his government.

