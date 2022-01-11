Logo
Kazakhstan cenbank says will intervene to ensure currency stability
11 Jan 2022 05:34PM (Updated: 11 Jan 2022 05:29PM)
ALMATY : Kazakhstan's central bank will intervene if needed on the foreign exchange market in order to ensure the stability of the local tenge currency once trading resumes on Jan. 12 following a week of violent unrest, the bank said on Tuesday.

The oil-rich Central Asian nation has been shaken by the worst bout of political violence in its post-Soviet history, which President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev says was aimed at overthrowing his government.

(Reporting by Mariya Gordeyeva; Writing by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Alex Richardson)

Source: Reuters

