NUR-SULTAN : The government of Kazakhstan has cut to 2.1per cent its 2022 forecast for growth in gross domestic product from 3.9per cent amid war in Ukraine, economy minister Alibek Kuantyrov said on Tuesday.

The central Asian nation plans to tap its rainy-day National Fund for a further 1.63 trillion tenge ($3.5 billion) this year to finance additional spending, he told a government meeting.

