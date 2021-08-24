Logo
Kazakhstan drafts 2022 budget with deficit at 3.3per cent of GDP
24 Aug 2021 11:34AM (Updated: 24 Aug 2021 11:31AM)
NUR-SULTAN : Kazakhstan's government has drafted the 2022 budget with deficit at 3.3per cent of gross domestic product (GDP), down from 3.5per cent this year, economy minister Aset Irgaliyev said on Tuesday.

The Central Asian nation plans to produce 87.9 million tonnes of oil, its main export, and expects its economy to grow 3.9per cent next year, he told a government meeting. This year, Kazakhstan is set to produce 86 million tonnes of oil.

(Reporting by Tamara Vaal, Writing by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

Source: Reuters

