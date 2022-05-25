Logo
Kazakhstan to increase minerals extraction tax on key metals
Kazakhstan to increase minerals extraction tax on key metals

A worker looks at molten alumnium poured from a ladle in a shop of Kazakh mining company Eurasian Resources Group's (ERG) Kazakhstan Aluminium Smelter JSC (KAS) factory in Pavlodar, Kazakhstan February 20, 2018. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov/File Photo

25 May 2022 05:10PM (Updated: 25 May 2022 05:10PM)
NUR-SULTAN : Kazakhstan, a major metals producer, plans to increase the minerals extraction tax rate by 50 per cent for exchange-traded metals and by 30 per cent for other commodities such as iron ore and chrome, Economy Minister Alibek Kuantyrov said on Wednesday.

The Central Asian nation is a major exporter of copper and zinc, and also produces iron ore, alumina, chrome, gold, silver and other metals in significant quantities.

Kuantyrov presented the tax increases, which also includes provisions for higher taxes on cryptocurrency mining and tobacco products, in parliament whose lower house approved it in the first reading on the same day.

The tax increases are part of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev's push to boost budget revenue and redistribute wealth among the former Soviet republic's population of 19 million.

Source: Reuters

