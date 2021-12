NUR-SULTAN : Kazakhstan will produce 87.5 million tonnes of oil in 2022, up from 85.7 million tonnes this year, Energy Minister Magzum Mirzagaliyev said on Tuesday.

The growth will mainly come from higher output at the giant Tengiz and Karachaganak fields, he told a briefing.

