Business

Kazakhstan says exceeds OPEC+ quota in Dec due to seasonal needs
Business

FILE PHOTO: A 3D printed oil pump jack is seen in front of displayed OPEC logo in this illustration picture, April 14, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

22 Dec 2021 06:59PM (Updated: 22 Dec 2021 06:57PM)
NUR-SULTAN : Kazakhstan's seasonal needs caused it to exceed an oil output quota set by the global pact of OPEC and non-OPEC producers for this month, the Central Asian nation's energy ministry said on Wednesday.

The former Soviet republic "will do its best to improve its conformity during the rest of this month", the ministry said in an emailed response to questions from Reuters. Kazakhstan's December quota stands at 1.556 million barrels per day.

(Reporting by Tamara Vaal; writing by Olzhas Auyezov; editing by Jason Neely)

Source: Reuters

