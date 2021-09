ALMATY, Kazakhstan : Kazakhstan's services PMI fell to 49.2 in August from 51.4 in July, a Tengri Partners and IHS Markit survey published on Wednesday showed.

"August data pointed to a slight set-back across the

manufacturing sector," said Anuar Ushbayev, Managing Partner and Chief of Tengri Partners.

