ALMATY : Kazakhstan's central bank sold $990.5 million in foreign currency from its own reserves on the domestic market in March, as well as $890.9 million from the National Fund, the bank said on Friday.

The local tenge currency hit an all-time low of 521.17 per dollar last month after Russia, Kazakhstan's close economic and security partner, invaded Ukraine.

