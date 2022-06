Kazakhstan's central bank kept its policy rate unchanged at 14.0 per cent on Monday, saying it only planned to begin "normalising" its monetary policy next year when inflation starts to subside.

The bank said it saw the Central Asian nation's economy growing 2.8-3.8 per cent this year and inflation staying at 13-15 per cent by year-end, the same level as in May when it stood at 14 per cent.