Kazakhstan's manufacturing purchasing managers' index (PMI) rose to 51.2 in February from 50.0 in January, a Tengri Partners and IHS Markit survey published on Wednesday showed.

"Price and supply pressures are much more benign than they were in 2022, but logistics disruption and raw material costs still provide something of a headwind to the full recovery of the sector," said Anuar Ushbayev, managing partner and chief investment officer at Tengri Partners.