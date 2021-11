MOSCOW : Kazakhstan's manufacturing PMI rose to 51.6 in October from 50.3 in September, a Tengri Partners and IHS Markit survey published on Monday showed.

"The PMI data for October shows that Kazakh firms were increasingly successful at securing new orders during the month, and pushed up production volumes accordingly," said Anuar Ushbayev, managing partner and chief investment officer of Tengri Partners.

