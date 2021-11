ALMATY : Kazakhstan's services PMI rose to 53.5 in October from 51.2 in September, a Tengri Partners and IHS Markit survey published on Wednesday showed.

"Business activity rose at a near-record pace amid the fastest upturn in new business for four months, with panelists partly linking improved client demand to the easing of quarantine measures," a Tengri Partners statement said.

(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Himani Sarkar)