Kazakhstan's TCO oil venture cuts output due to Russian port work

LONDON : Kazakhstan's largest oil venture Tengizchevroil (TCO) is lowering output following unscheduled repair works at an export terminal at the Russian port of Novorossisk on the Black Sea coast, TCO operator Chevron said on Friday.

"Due to unscheduled repair works at the Caspian Pipeline Consortium's (CPC) marine terminal, Tengizchevroil (TCO) is adjusting its production accordingly and plans to export crude oil in line with CPC's allocation," a Chevron spokesperson said.

The company would not provide detail on the size of the output cuts.

Most of Kazakhstan's crude, from TCO as well as the giant Kashagan and Karachaganak oilfields, is exported via the 1,511 kilometre-long CPC pipeline to the port of Novorossiisk, supplying around 1.2per cent of global oil demand.

It was unclear if other oilfields were also reducing output.

The Novorossisk port operator shut down two of the three berths at the CPC export terminal on Wednesday, blaming damage from a recent storm, although loadings were partially resuming from one on Thursday.

Kazakh Energy Minister Bolat Akchulakov said that some exports from the CPC terminal were expected to resume on Friday.

TCO produces around 700,000 barrels of oil a day. It is operated by Chevron, which holds a 50per cent stake in the project while Exxon holds 25per cent.

The CPC pipeline owners include Exxon, Eni, Shell, Kazakh energy company KazMunayGas and Russian pipeline operator Transneft.

