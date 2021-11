ALMATY : Kazakh state energy firm KazMunayGaz and Linde, the world's largest industrial gas company, will consider building hydrogen and ammonia production facilities in the Central Asian nation, KazMunayGaz said on Monday.

The companies have agreed to look into producing hydrogen and ammonia either from natural gas - of which Kazakhstan has significant reserves - or from water, the firm said in a statement.

