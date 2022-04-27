Keppel signs definitive deal to merge O&M arm with Sembcorp Marine

Keppel signed a definitive agreement for a proposed merger of its offshore and marine (O&M) business with Sembcorp Marine, the companies said on Wednesday (Apr 27).

The deal would enable Keppel to spin off its new business into a listed entity and exit the legacy business, with Singapore state investor Temasek becoming the largest shareholder in the combined company.

Keppel said that the steps taken for the proposed merger will enable it to realise S$9.42 billion (US$6.84 billion) in value over time.

Smaller rival Sembcorp Marine and Keppel's O&M unit, one of the world's largest offshore oil rig builders, have suffered from supply chain issues and labour shortages. But a recent surge in oil prices has promised an improving outlook for the industry and new order wins.

Upon completion of the merger, Keppel and its shareholders will own 56 per cent of the combined entity, while Sembcorp Marine's shareholders will own the rest, the companies said.

Keppel said it will distribute in-specie 46 per cent of the shares in the merged entity to its shareholders and retain a 10 per cent stake.

Both the companies are expected to convene shareholder meetings in the fourth quarter of 2022 for approving the proposed merger, Keppel said.