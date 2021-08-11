Key events in Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou's extradition case

VANCOUVER: Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said that a Chinese court's sentencing of Canadian businessman Michael Spavor to 11 years in prison for espionage on Wednesday (Aug 11) was "absolutely unacceptable", and called for his immediate release.

The ruling comes as Huawei Technologies CFO Meng Wanzhou's United States extradition hearings have entered the final stretch in a Canadian court, a case that has cast a chill over diplomatic ties between Beijing and Ottawa.

Here is a timeline of Meng's extradition case.

Aug 22, 2018: A New York court issues an arrest warrant for Meng to stand trial in the US.

Dec 1, 2018: Meng is arrested by Canadian police in Vancouver as she changes planes. The arrest is not made public until Dec 5. The Chinese embassy in Canada demands her release.

Dec 6, 2018: Chinese officials say they have not been given a reason for Meng's arrest. The White House and Trudeau both move to distance themselves from the arrest.

Dec 7, 2018: Court proceedings show that the US issued the arrest warrant because it believes Meng covered up attempts by Huawei-linked companies to sell equipment to Iran, breaking American sanctions against the country.

Dec 8, 2018: China threatens Canada with consequences if it does not release Meng.

Dec 10, 2018: Two Canadians, Michael Kovrig and Spavor, are arrested in China.

Dec 11, 2018: Meng is released on bail to house arrest in Vancouver by a British Columbia court. US President Donald Trump tells Reuters he will intervene in the case if it would serve national interests.

Jan 8, 2019: Documents found by Reuters confirm Huawei's links to companies suspected of operating in Iran and Syria, breaking sanctions.

Jan 22, 2019: The US Justice Department announces that it will formally seek the extradition of Meng to the United States.

Jan 26, 2019: Trudeau fires John McCallum, Canada's ambassador to China, after he tells Chinese-language media that Huawei can make a good case against extradition, thanks in part to Trump's comments about his willingness to get involved.

Feb 4, 2019: Canadian canola shipments are delayed in China.

Mar 1, 2019: Canada approves the extradition order of Meng to the US.

Mar 3, 2019: Huawei sues the Canadian government over Meng's arrest.

Mar 6, 2019: China says it found "hazardous pests" in Canadian canola samples and blocks most shipments of the crop.

Jun 25, 2019: China blocks all pork shipments from Canada.

Jul 15, 2019: Canada postpones decision on whether to allow Huawei to build a 5G network in Canada.

May 27, 2020: A British Columbia Supreme Court judge rules that the charges against Meng met the legal standard of double criminality, meaning they could be considered crimes in both the US and Canada.

Jun 19, 2020: China charges two detained Canadians with suspected espionage.

Aug 25, 2020: The Canadian court blocks Meng's lawyers' push for the release of further documents relating to her arrest.

Sep 28, 2020: Hearings begin on whether to allow Meng to add a new allegation of abuse of process to the case.

Oct 8, 2020: British Columbia Supreme Court judge mostly agrees with Canada that Meng does not have the right to more disclosures, with the exception of a portion of one email.

Oct 26, 2020: Cross-examination of witnesses on the second branch of abuse of process starts.

Nov 16, 2020: A further two weeks of witness cross-examination starts, during which Canadian border agents testified, defending their decision to first interrogate Meng before letting the federal police arrest her.

Huawei's lawyers questioned the witnesses on the circumstances surrounding her initial interrogation and claimed that the federal police violated her rights by passing identifying details of Meng's electronic devices to US authorities.

Aug 4, 2021: Meng returns to the courtroom for the final weeks of her hearings, which will initially focus on the third part of her lawyers' arguments, specifically that US prosecutors materially misrepresented the case against her in their extradition request to Canada.

Aug 10, 2021: A Chinese court sentences Canadian businessman Michael Spavor to 11 years in prison for espionage.