Key US inflation index ticks down in October: Official data

WASHINGTON: A closely-watched measure of US inflation edged down in October, government data showed Thursday (Dec 1), with costs of goods easing while incomes grew and spending remained resilient.

The latest figures are welcome news a day after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell signaled it could soon be time to moderate an aggressive campaign to cool the economy, although he maintains that inflation "remains far too high" for now.

The personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index - the Fed's preferred inflation measure - rose 6.0 per cent from a year ago in October, down from a larger jump the month before, Commerce Department figures showed.

The central bank focuses on the PCE price index as it reflects consumers' actual spending, including shifts to less pricey items, unlike the more well-known consumer price index.

"We are seeing initial signs that we are making progress in tackling inflation," President Joe Biden said in a statement after the data release.

This is good news for Americans, Biden added, though he cautioned that "it will take time to bring inflation back to normal" and there could be "setbacks along the way."