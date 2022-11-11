Logo
Key US senator urges probe into FTX collapse
Key US senator urges probe into FTX collapse

FILE PHOTO: Chairman Sherrod Brown questions Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen during the Senate Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs Committee hearing titled “The Financial Stability Oversight Council Annual Report to Congress,” in Dirksen Senate Office Building in Washington, D.C.,U.S., May 10, 2022. Tom Williams/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

11 Nov 2022 03:02AM (Updated: 11 Nov 2022 03:54AM)
WASHINGTON: US Senate Banking Committee Chair Sherrod Brown said on Thursday it is critical that U.S. financial agencies investigate what led to cryptocurrency exchange FTX’s collapse and he pledged to take steps to ensure the stability of American markets.

"It is crucial that our financial watchdogs look into what led to FTX’s collapse so we can fully understand the misconduct and abuses that took place," the Democratic senator said.

"I’m committed to finding the best path forward to protect consumers and the stability of the US markets and banking system."

Source: Reuters

