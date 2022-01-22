Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Khazanah to more actively create value for portfolio firms: Report
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Khazanah to more actively create value for portfolio firms: Report

Khazanah to more actively create value for portfolio firms: Report

A woman walks past the Khazanah Nasional Berhad logo at the front desk of the Khazana Nasional office in Kuala Lumpur on Aug 29, 2014. (Photo: AFP/Manan Vatsyayana)

22 Jan 2022 11:43AM (Updated: 22 Jan 2022 12:58PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia's Khazanah Nasional will more actively create value in its portfolio of listed companies and assist investee companies with issues abroad, its chief told The Edge Weekly.

Managing director Amirul Feisal Wan Zahir said in an interview that Khazanah will be "a bit more active to create value" and leverage its position as a government investment arm to assist its portfolio firms with any issues in regulated industries abroad.

Amirul said he would not discount the possibility of more mergers and acquisitions but did not share specifics.

He also said the fund may reconstitute assets that were previously split into strategic and commercial baskets, as all investments including those with strategic importance should deliver commercial returns over time.

Amirul told the weekly that the fund's overall mandate has not changed much, though its focus may have differed over various phases of development.

Khazanah had in 2019 split its portfolio into commercial and strategic holdings, as part of preparations to cut stakes in some large firms to improve returns under a new strategy.

Source: Reuters/aj

Related Topics

Malaysia

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us