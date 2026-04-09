Kia boosts investment plan by 30% over the next four years; shares fall

SEOUL, April 9 : South Korean automaker Kia Corp plans to boost its investment plan over the next four years by 30 per cent to boost vehicle electrification, software and other new businesses, according to an investor presentation on Thursday.

The company plans to raise its investments to 41.4 trillion won ($27.95 billion) from 2026 to 2029, it said.

The presentation also showed Kia cut its 2030 target for electric vehicle sales by about 20 per cent to 1 million units, reflecting weaker demand and the scrapping of EV subsidies in the U.S. last year.

Shares in the automaker slid, trading down 4.2 per cent after earlier having risen as much as 2.5 per cent.

Kia also said it plans to introduce a test version of its so-called software-defined vehicles by the end of 2027, which would mark a one-year delay. Hyundai Motor Group had touted the SDVs, which allow vehicles to improve features and functions constantly similar to Tesla vehicles.

Kia also said it plans to launch a model equipped with semi-automated driving technology for both highways and urban driving environments in early 2029, followed by a fully autonomous robo-taxi model in 2030.

Kia joined sister firm Hyundai Motor in unveiling plans to deploy Atlas humanoid robots developed by Boston Dynamics. It will use them at a factory in the U.S. state of Georgia from 2029.

Hyundai plans to use the robots at a new plant in Savannah, Georgia, from 2028 and has said it aims to build a factory capable of manufacturing 30,000 robots annually by that time.

($1 = 1,481.1000 won)