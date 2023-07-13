Logo
Kia to invest US$200 million in Georgia plant, build EV9 SUV in 2024
A KIA logo is seen during the New York International Auto Show, in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., April 5, 2023. REUTERS/David 'Dee' Delgado/File Photo

13 Jul 2023 01:32AM (Updated: 13 Jul 2023 02:22AM)
Kia said Wednesday it will invest more than US$200 million in its assembly plant in the US state of Georgia to begin production of its electric EV9 SUV next year.

The Korean automaker said the company will add about 200 jobs to build the three-row SUV alongside four other models at the West Point, Georgia, plant. It will be the first Kia electric vehicle assembled in North America.

Assembly in North America is a requirement to be eligible for up to US$7,500 in US consumer electric vehicle tax credits under an August 2022 law.

Source: Reuters

