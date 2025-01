SEOUL : South Korean automaker Kia Corp on Friday posted an operating profit of 12.67 trillion won ($8.85 billion) for 2024, with its fourth quarter performance up 10.2 per cent from the previous year.

Its revenue target for 2025 was 112.5 trillion won, while its operating profit target was 12.4 trillion won, the company said in a filing.

($1 = 1,431.2900 won)