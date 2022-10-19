Kia shares edge up in choppy trade after booking extra $1.1 billion provision

SEOUL -Shares of South Korea's Kia Corp reversed losses and edged up on Wednesday after the automaker said on Tuesday that its third-quarter earnings will reflect an additional provision of 1.54 trillion won ($1.08 billion) for engine recalls from years ago.

Kia's shares fell shortly after the market open.

Hyundai Motor and affiliate Kia on Tuesday said they will book a combined 2.9 trillion won ($2 billion) provision in their third-quarter results.

Shares of Hyundai Motor were trading up 0.9 per cent, versus benchmark KOSPI's 0.2 per cent rise as of 0025 GMT.

($1 = 1,424.6400 won)