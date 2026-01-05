SEOUL, Jan ‌5 : South Korean automaker Kia Corp said on Monday it is targeting global vehicle sales of 3.35 million units in 2026, up about 4.2 per cent from last year's sales target.

In ‌a separate regulatory filing, Kia ‌said it had sold 3.14 million vehicles in 2025, slightly below its target of 3.22 million units.

Kia said in a statement that it maintained global sales growth ‍last year despite an uncertain industry environment, including the impact of U.S. tariffs.

The automaker said it focused on expanding hybrid vehicle ​sales in ‌the United States and strengthened its position in Europe through higher electric ​vehicle volumes.

For this year, Kia said it aims ⁠to sustain sales ‌momentum and bolster its global market ​presence by expanding its hybrid lineup for key sports utility vehicle (SUV) models, ‍including the Telluride and Seltos, while increasing ⁠production and reinforcing sustainability of its global ​supply chain.