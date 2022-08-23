Logo
Kia Telluride and Hyundai Palisade owners should park outside over fire risk -Dept of Transportation
The Kia Motors 2020 Telluride vehicle is displayed during the award ceremony winning the "North American Utility Vehicle of the Year" in Detroit, Michigan, U.S., January 13, 2020. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook/File Photo

23 Aug 2022 09:30PM (Updated: 23 Aug 2022 09:30PM)
WASHINGTON : Owners of Kia Telluride and Hyundai Palisade vehicles made between 2020 and 2022 should park their cars outside and away from homes and other structures after the models were recalled for the risk of fire, the U.S. Department of Transportation said on Tuesday.

In a consumer alert, the department said there are no confirmed fires, crashes or injuries related to this condition in the United States. Owners should park their cars away from buildings until their vehicles are repaired, it added.

Source: Reuters

