Kioxia plans to boost 3D flash memory production with a new fabrication facility
Business

FILE PHOTO: Japanese chipmaker Kioxia's logo and promotional video on a screen are pictured at its headquarters in Tokyo, Japan, September 30, 2021. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

23 Mar 2022 09:06AM (Updated: 23 Mar 2022 09:06AM)
TOKYO : Kioxia Holdings Corp said on Wednesday that it plans to boost its 3D flash memory production by building a new fabrication facility at its Kitakami plant in northern Japan.

The construction of the new earthquake-resistant facility is scheduled to commence in April 2022 and is expected to be completed in 2023, the chipmaker said in a statement.

Local media reported last year that Kioxia was planning to spend some 2 trillion yen ($16.5 billion) to build a new fabrication facility to catch the growing demand for flash memory chips.

($1 = 121.2500 yen)

(Reporting by Mariko Katsumura; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Source: Reuters

