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Kioxia, Sandisk to invest over $31 billion in Japan amid AI boom
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Kioxia, Sandisk to invest over $31 billion in Japan amid AI boom

Kioxia, Sandisk to invest over $31 billion in Japan amid AI boom
Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi poses with Sandisk Corporation CEO David Goeckeler and Kioxia Corporation CEO Hiroo Ota ahead of their meeting at the prime minister’s official residence in Tokyo, Japan, August 27, 2026. Kioxia Holdings plans to build a new facility for memory production at its Kitakami Plant in Kitakami, Iwate Prefecture. The investment expected to exceed 1 trillion yen will be made with manufacturing partner Sandisk. Franck Robichon/Pool via REUTERS
Kioxia, Sandisk to invest over $31 billion in Japan amid AI boom
Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi attends a meeting with Sandisk Corporation CEO David Goeckeler and Kioxia Corporation CEO Hiroo Ota at the prime minister’s official residence in Tokyo, Japan, August 27, 2026. Kioxia Holdings plans to build a new facility for memory production at its Kitakami Plant in Kitakami, Iwate Prefecture. The investment expected to exceed 1 trillion yen will be made with manufacturing partner Sandisk. Franck Robichon/Pool via REUTERS REFILE - REMOVING "AHEAD OF THEIR MEETING".
27 Aug 2026 05:26PM
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TOKYO, Aug 27 : Japan's Kioxia and U.S.-based Sandisk said on Thursday they planned to invest more than $31 billion in Japan through 2032 to drive semiconductor technology and expand production capacity, as the AI boom boosts demand for memory chips.

The joint investment is contingent on "government support", they said in a statement.

• As part of the six-year investment plan, a new memory chip production facility will be built at Kioxia's Kitakami plant in northern Japan, with an investment of 1.8 trillion yen ($11.30 billion), Kioxia CEO Hiroo Ota said.

• The growth of AI has fuelled a turnaround for Kioxia, which was once seen as a symbol of Japan's chipmaking struggles.

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• Kioxia is manufacturing 10th-generation BiCS Flash memory, developed with Sandisk, at its Kitakami plant.

• Ota and Sandisk CEO David Goeckeler met with Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi on Thursday.

($1 = 159.3300 yen)

Source: Reuters
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