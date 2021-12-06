Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Kirin seeking arbitration to end venture linked to Myanmar military
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Kirin seeking arbitration to end venture linked to Myanmar military

Kirin seeking arbitration to end venture linked to Myanmar military

FILE PHOTO: The Kirin logo is displayed at Kirin Brewery Co. Yokohama Factory in Yokohama, south of Tokyo, Japan June 11, 2019. REUTERS/Issei Kato/File Photo

06 Dec 2021 10:09AM (Updated: 06 Dec 2021 10:50AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TOKYO :Kirin Holdings' is seeking international arbitration at the Singapore International Arbitration Centre regarding the dissolution of its joint venture with a Myanmar military-linked company, the company said on Monday.

"In line with our firm commitment to the termination of the join-venture partnership, Kirin Holdings has decided to file for arbitration ... in order to ensure that the process is fair and just," Kirin said in a statement.

The arbitration was filed by the Singapore subsidiary of Kirin.

Last month, Kirin's partner, Myanma Economic Holdings Public Company Limited (MEHPCL), filed a petition at a court in Myanmar to liquidate the venture - a move Kirin called an "unjustified motion" which disregarded the terms of their contract and violated local Myanmar laws.

The Japanese beverage company has since obtained an injunction ordering the suspension of the petition from Singapore's high court and said it will request the dismissal of the petition.

Kirin said in February it was cutting ties with its military-linked partner in Myanmar after the army ousted the democratically elected government. Even so, Kirin executives said they wanted to stay involved in the Myanmar market.

(Reporting by Sakura Murakami; Editing by Tom Hogue and Stephen Coates)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us