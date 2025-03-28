Logo
Business

KKR and JIC take Japan's Topcon private for $2.31 billion
KKR and JIC take Japan's Topcon private for $2.31 billion

FILE PHOTO: JIC Capital's logo is pictured at its headquarters in Tokyo, Japan, June 26, 2023. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo

28 Mar 2025 05:37PM (Updated: 28 Mar 2025 05:39PM)
TOKYO :U.S.-based private equity firm KKR and Japanese state-backed fund Japan Investment Corp (JIC) will acquire medical gear maker Topcon in a tender offer buyout worth 348 billion yen ($2.31 billion), KKR said on Friday.

Private equity deals in Japan have been booming as corporate governance reforms and increasingly vocal activist shareholders push more companies to go private and carve out non-core business operations.

The tender offer price of 3,300 per share marks a 5.4 per cent premium on Topcon's closing price of 3,130 yen on Friday and a 99.5 per cent premium over the simple average closing price of Topcon's stock for the 12 months up to December 9, 2024, KKR said.

($1 = 150.5200 yen)

Source: Reuters
