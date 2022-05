TOKYO : KKR-backed Crosby Group, a U.S. lifting and rigging company, will launch a tender offer for all of Japanese hoists and cranes maker Kito Corp for 56.48 billion yen ($438 million), the companies said on Monday.

The Crosby Group will offer 2,725 yen for each Kito share, they said, representing a 62 per cent premium over its closing price of 1,680 yen on Monday.

($1 = 128.9800 yen)