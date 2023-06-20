Logo
Business

KKR to buy up to $43 billion of PayPal's buy now, pay later loans in Europe
Business

KKR to buy up to $43 billion of PayPal's buy now, pay later loans in Europe

KKR to buy up to $43 billion of PayPal's buy now, pay later loans in Europe

FILE PHOTO: The PayPal logo is seen on a smartphone in front of the same logo displayed in this illustration taken September 8, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

20 Jun 2023 07:16PM (Updated: 20 Jun 2023 07:43PM)
:Investment firm KKR will purchase up to 40 billion euros ($43.71 billion) of buy now, pay later (BNPL) loans originated by PayPal Holdings in Europe, the payments company said on Tuesday.

Under the terms of the agreement, private credit funds and accounts managed by KKR will acquire substantially all of PayPal's European BNPL loan portfolio.

Shares in the payments firm rose 1.1 per cent in premarket trading on the news of the deal, which is expected to generate about $1.8 billion in gross proceeds and close in the second half the year.

After the deal closes, PayPal said it expects to allocate roughly $1 billion to incremental share repurchases in 2023, contributing to an updated outlook of nearly $5 billion in total share repurchases so far this year.

($1 = 0.9151 euros)

Source: Reuters

