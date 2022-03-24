Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

KKR confirms interest in TIM deal-sources
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

KKR confirms interest in TIM deal-sources

KKR confirms interest in TIM deal-sources

FILE PHOTO: Telecom Italia's logo is seen at the headquarters in Rozzano neighbourhood of Milan, Italy, May 25, 2016. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

24 Mar 2022 07:49PM (Updated: 24 Mar 2022 07:49PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MILAN : KKR remains interested in taking over Telecom Italia, the U.S. investment firm said in a letter to the Italian phone group this week, adding it had held "positive exchanges" with Italian authorities on the matter, two people close to the matter said.

In the letter which Telecom Italia (TIM) will examine on Thursday, KKR also said it was open to discussing with TIM a potential integration of the group's fixed-line assets with those of state-backed rival Open Fiber, the sources said.

While a merger of Open Fiber was not part of KKR's original plans for TIM, the New York-based fund is ready to discuss with TIM the antitrust implications of a such a deal and how it can create value for TIM's unit FiberCop in which KKR is already an investor, the sources said.

(Reporting by Elvira Pollina; writing by Valentina Za; Editing by Keith Weir)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us