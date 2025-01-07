Logo
KKR considering selling Japan's Seiyu supermarket, Nikkei says
FILE PHOTO: The Seiyu logo is pictured at one of its chain stores in Tokyo, Japan July 12, 2018. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo

07 Jan 2025 12:02PM (Updated: 07 Jan 2025 12:29PM)
TOKYO :U.S. private equity fund KKR is considering selling supermarket chain Seiyu in a deal that could worth several hundred billion yen (several billion dollars), the Nikkei business daily reported on Tuesday.

The bidding process for the sale of shares has begun, and major retailers including Aeon, Don Quijote owner Pan Pacific International Holdings and Trial Holdings, as well as an investment fund or funds have submitted bids, Nikkei said without citing sources.

KKR owns 85 per cent of Seiyu and Walmart the remaining 15 per cent. The Nikkei said Walmart's stake was also likely to be sold, and that the final buyer would be decided by around February, the newspaper reported.

KKR, Aeon and Pan Pacific International declined to comment. Trial Holdings had no immediate comment when contacted by Reuters.

Source: Reuters

