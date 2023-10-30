Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

KKR to invest $400 million in Malaysia subsea telco cable services firm
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

KKR to invest $400 million in Malaysia subsea telco cable services firm

New: You can now listen to articles.
Sorry, the audio is unavailable right now. Please try again later.

This audio is AI-generated.

30 Oct 2023 10:23AM (Updated: 30 Oct 2023 10:29AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SINGAPORE : U.S. private equity firm KKR has signed an agreement to invest $400 million in Malaysian subsea telecommunications cable services provider OMS Group, the companies said in a joint statement on Monday.

Additional details of the transaction were not disclosed in the statement.

The deal marks KKR's latest investment in Southeast Asia digital infrastructure, adding to its existing investments that includes the regional data center of Singapore Telecommunications and Philippines-based digital infrastructure company Pinnacle Towers.

KKR's investment will be used to accelerate OMS' growth, including expanding fleet size and capabilities and investing in cable landing stations and subsea cable routes, the statement said.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.