KKR to invest in Malaysia's Avisena Healthcare to support expansion

Sept 4 : KKR & Co said on Friday it had agreed to buy a minority stake in Malaysia's Avisena Healthcare, extending the global investment firm's push into healthcare.

KKR, which has deployed more than $20 billion in healthcare globally, declined to provide financial details of the Avisena investment when contacted by Reuters.

The investment is expected to support 30-year-old Avisena's next phase of growth, including the expansion of multi-specialty offerings at its flagship hospitals in Shah Alam and construction of new greenfield hospitals in the Klang Valley, KKR said.

"We believe KKR's regional healthcare expertise and broader experience will support our efforts to expand our capabilities, strengthen our clinical offering, and deliver high-quality care to more patients," said Elina Nadia Omar, Avisena Healthcare's group CEO.

Avisena did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for financial details of the transaction.