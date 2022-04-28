Logo
KKR to launch tender offer for Hitachi Transport at 8,913 yen a share
FILE PHOTO: Trading information for KKR & Co is displayed on a screen on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., August 23, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

28 Apr 2022 03:12PM (Updated: 28 Apr 2022 03:12PM)
TOKYO : Private equity firm KKR will acquire Japan's Hitachi Transport System Ltd via a tender offer, the companies said on Thursday, a deal that will see Hitachi Ltd take a 10 per cent stake in the acquiring fund.

KKR will launch its tender offer at 8,913 yen a share, representing a premium to the company's closing price of 8,540 yen on Thursday.

The deal would mark the latest example of Hitachi Ltd hiving off non-core assets as it accelerates a shift to digital. It also marks KKR's latest acquisition in Japan, a market where it has become increasingly active.

($1 = 130.0700 yen)

(This story corrects in first paragraph to show KKR acquiring Hitachi Transport, Hitachi Ltd to take stake in acquiring fund)

