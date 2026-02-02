KKR-led group nears deal to buy Singapore data-center firm STT GDC, WSJ reports

A KKR-led consortium is nearing a deal to buy Singapore-based ST Telemedia Global Data Centres that would value it at more than S$13 billion (US$10 billion), the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday, citing people familiar with the matter.

ST Telemedia, which is wholly owned by Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings, owns about 82 per cent of STT GDC while KKR already owns about 14 per cent and Singapore Telecommunications more than 4 per cent.

KKR is making the acquisition with Singtel, the newspaper said.

Bloomberg News reported on Sunday that sovereign wealth funds GIC from Singapore and Mubadala from Abu Dhabi are in talks to join KKR and Singtel in the purchase as minority co-investors.

Singtel said in a statement it continues to have talks in relation to STT GDC as part of a consortium, adding that while these discussions are at an advanced stage, there is no certainty they will lead to any definitive or binding agreement.

KKR declined to comment on the WSJ report, while STT GDC, ST Telemedia, GIC and Mubadala did not respond to requests for comment.