TOKYO : Private equity firm KKR has raised its tender offer price for the acquisition of Japanese software developer Fuji Soft to 9,451 yen ($60.86) a share from 8,800 yen previously, the Japanese company said on Friday.

Fuji Soft said its board decided at a meeting on Friday to support KKR's tender offer and oppose rival U.S. Bain Capital's proposal.

KKR's proposal exceeds the 9,450 yen offered by Bain Capital.

($1 = 155.2900 yen)