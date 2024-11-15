Logo
Business

KKR raises tender offer price for Fuji Soft acquisition
Business

KKR raises tender offer price for Fuji Soft acquisition

KKR raises tender offer price for Fuji Soft acquisition

FILE PHOTO: Trading information for KKR & Co is displayed on a screen on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., August 23, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

15 Nov 2024 06:39PM (Updated: 15 Nov 2024 07:38PM)
TOKYO :Private equity firm KKR has raised its tender offer price for Fuji Soft by 7 per cent to 9,451 yen ($60.86) a share, the Japanese software developer said on Friday, narrowly surpassing a rival offer of 9,450 yen from Bain Capital.

KKR has already acquired a 35 per cent stake in Fuji Soft after the first part of its two-stage buyout, in which the U.S. firm offered 8,800 yen per share.

KKR originally planned to offer the same price in the second part, which is tentatively scheduled to start next week.

Fuji Soft said its board decided at a meeting on Friday to support KKR's latest plan and oppose rival U.S. Bain Capital's proposal.

Shares in Fuji Soft closed up 0.6 per cent at 9,110 yen ahead of the announcement.

($1 = 155.2900 yen)

Source: Reuters

