Business

KKR taps Temasek exec to head Asia-Pacific equity investment strategy
FILE PHOTO: Trading information for KKR & Co is displayed on a screen on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., August 23, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

02 Dec 2021 01:09PM (Updated: 02 Dec 2021 01:08PM)
KKR & Co Inc on Thursday appointed Mukul Chawla, a managing director at Singapore state investor Temasek, to lead the U.S. private equity firm's investment strategy into emerging, high-growth companies in the Asia-Pacific.

In his newly created role as head of Growth Equity in Asia Pacific, Chawla will anchor KKR's plan to invest across sectors such as technology, healthcare, fintech, consumer, and other growth categories, the investment giant said.

Chawla has worked for Temasek since 2010, and was most recently managing director, joint head of global telecom, media & technology, and joint-head of North America.

During this time, he sponsored 39 technology buyouts and growth investments including Airbnb, Xiaomi, Doordash, Roblox, and Alphabet Inc's Waymo, KKR said.

KKR also announced that its head of technology investing at KKR Asia, Lucian Schönefelder, would transition to the role of an advisor.

(Reporting by Yamini C S in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

Source: Reuters

