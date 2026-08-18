Klarna posts Q2 profit, revenue growth, trims volume outlook

STOCKHOLM, Aug 18 : Klarna, the Swedish "buy now, pay later" services provider and online bank, posted a profit in the second quarter on Tuesday while analysts had expected a net loss, helped by growth in its U.S. markets.

The company said its quarterly net profit was $9 million compared with ​a loss of $53 million in the year-earlier period, ahead ​of expectations ⁠of a loss of $17.4 million. Adjusted operating income was $91 million versus $29 million a year ago, it added.

Klarna's April-June revenue grew 27 per cent to $1.04 billion, beating expectations of $993.8 million.

Its gross merchandise volume (GMV), a metric for measuring sales, rose 18 per cent to $36.6 ⁠billion ​in the quarter. GMV in the U.S. rose 27 per cent.

However, the company trimmed its full-year GMV to between $149 billion and $151 billion, from greater than $155 billion seen previously, citing "a more measured view of primarily German volumes, our largest market by volume."