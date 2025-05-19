Logo
Klarna swings to $3 million adjusted profit in Q1
FILE PHOTO: A sign is pictured at the entrance of Klarna's headquarters in Stockholm, Sweden on May 25, 2022. REUTERS/Supantha Mukherjee/File Photo

19 May 2025 07:46PM
COPENHAGEN : Swedish fintech Klarna, which last month paused plans for an initial public offering, reported a first-quarter adjusted profit of $3 million on Monday, lifted by growing volumes in the United States and efficiency gains from artificial intelligence.

Klarna's comparable result for the January-March period of 2024 stood at a loss of $2 million when adjusting for the sale of its Klarna Checkout (KCO) business.

The company said its overall revenue grew to $701 million from a year-ago $621 million.

In the United States alone, revenue grew 33 per cent year-on-year, Klarna said.

Source: Reuters
