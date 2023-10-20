Klaviyo dips below IPO price for first time

NEW YORK : Shares in Klaviyo Inc dipped below its $30 initial public offer price on Thursday for the first time since its Sept. 20 trading debut on the New York Stock Exchange.

The stock last traded down 2.2 per cent at $30.00 after touching a low of $29.99 during the session. It has been unable to return to its intraday trading record high of $39.47, reached on its first day of trading.

(Reporting By Sinéad Carew)