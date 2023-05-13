Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Klaviyo files confidentially for US IPO - sources
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Klaviyo files confidentially for US IPO - sources

13 May 2023 05:49AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

NEW YORK : Data and marketing automation firm Klaviyo Inc confidentially submitted paperwork on Friday with U.S. regulators for an initial public offering (IPO) in New York, according to people familiar with the matter.

While the terms of the IPO have not yet been set, the Boston-based company is mulling a raise of at least $750 million in the listing, one of the sources said. Klaviyo was valued at about $9.5 billion in its last financing round in 2021.

Klaviyo has tapped banks including Goldman Sachs Group, Morgan Stanley, Citigroup Inc, Barclays Plc, Mizuho Financial Group Inc and William Blair to lead its preparations for the listing, the sources said.

Klaviyo and the banks did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The Wall Street Journal had reported in April that Klaviyo was preparing for an IPO.

Klaviyo, which was founded in 2012 by software engineers Andrew Bialecki and Ed Hallen, helps store and analyze data for e-commerce brands that enables them to send out personalized marketing emails and messages to potential customers.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.