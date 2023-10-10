Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Kokusai Electric sets indicative IPO range of 1,830-1,840 yen per share -filing
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Kokusai Electric sets indicative IPO range of 1,830-1,840 yen per share -filing

Kokusai Electric sets indicative IPO range of 1,830-1,840 yen per share -filing

A sign of Kokusai Electric is pictured in Tokyo, Japan, September 7, 2023. REUTERS/Miho Uranaka

10 Oct 2023 09:06AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TOKYO : Japanese chipmaking equipment maker Kokusai Electric set an indicative initial public offering (IPO) price range of 1,830-1,840 yen ($12.32-$12.39) per share, lower than the previous indicative price of 1,890 yen.

The lower range reflects factors including the view of institutional investors and the state of the stock market, Kokusai said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday.

Kokusai's listing preparations come as investors debate the strength of demand in the chip industry, which is suffering from a slump in the market for electronics such as smartphones and personal computers.

($1 = 148.4900 yen)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.