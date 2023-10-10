Logo
Kokusai Electric trims indicative IPO pricing to 1,830-1,840 yen per share
A sign of Kokusai Electric is pictured in Tokyo, Japan, September 7, 2023. REUTERS/Miho Uranaka

10 Oct 2023 09:06AM (Updated: 10 Oct 2023 09:39AM)
TOKYO :Japanese chipmaking equipment maker Kokusai Electric set an indicative initial public offering (IPO) price range of 1,830-1,840 yen ($12.32-$12.39) per share, lower than the previous indicative price of 1,890 yen.

The lower range reflects factors including the view of institutional investors and the state of the stock market, KKR-backed Kokusai said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday.

The lacklustre performance of SoftBank's Group's chip designer Arm since its listing last month is one of the factors in the lower pricing, a source familiar with the matter said.

Investors are debating the strength of demand in the chip supply chain amid a slump in the market for smartphones and personal computers, even as companies seen as benefiting from investment in artifical intelligence receive a boost.

Capital Research and Management and Lazard Asset Management have committed to purchase shares at the offer price, Kokusai said in a filing.

($1 = 148.4900 yen)

Source: Reuters

