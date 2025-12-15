Korea Zinc board to discuss plan to build smelter under US joint venture, source says

SEOUL, Dec 15 : Korea Zinc's board will meet on Monday to vote on a plan to build a smelter to refine key minerals in the U.S. under a joint venture with the U.S. government and companies, a source familiar with the issue said, adding investments would total 10 trillion won ($6.78 billion).

South Korea's Yonhap News Agency reported that the U.S. government and companies will hold a 20 per cent stake in the joint venture with an investment of 2 trillion won, saying the facilities are expected to produce antimony and germanium.

A spokesperson for Korea Zinc was not immediately available for comment.

($1 = 1,475.5400 won)